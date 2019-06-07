Woman found dead in CVWD pond identified

Woman found in pond IDed

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The identity of a woman found dead in a Coachella Valley Water District's pond in North Palm Springs last week has been released.

The body of 25-year-old Winter Nichols was found in a replenishment near the Whitewater River on May 28. Nichols was last seen alive in the area of Spa Casino Palm Springs around 7:41 a.m. on May 26.

Surveillance footage showed Nichols walking southbound on Calle Encilia just south of Andreas on the east sidewalk, wearing black and gray yoga pants, a light-colored shirt, and no shoes. She was carrying a large stuffed teddy bear.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is urged to contact Detective Grissom with the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-323-8145.

An autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death has not been "100% verified", according to PSPD Sergeant Mike Casavan.

Law enforcement is awaiting Bio Tox test results to confirm the cause of death.

A call came in about the report of a body in one of the ponds around 8 a.m. on May 28 after CVWD employees discovered it while on the property.

After the body was found, CVWD issued the following statement.

“Our organization is saddened by this tragedy and we have the deepest sympathy for the young woman and her family. CVWD is committed to cooperating fully with law enforcement officials. We will provide them with whatever resources we can that will be helpful in the investigation.”

