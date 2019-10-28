News

Woman killed in stabbing attack

Sheriff's deputies investigating Sunday crime

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 08:16 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 04:36 AM PDT

Palm Desert, Calif. - A suspect was in custody Monday morning in connection to a stabbing death in Palm Desert Sunday afternoon.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says it happened on the 45000 block of Panorama Drive at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Deputies found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody nearby.

The area was closed off throughout the day for the police investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates in the investigation.


