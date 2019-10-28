Woman killed in stabbing attack
Sheriff's deputies investigating Sunday crime
Palm Desert, Calif. - A suspect was in custody Monday morning in connection to a stabbing death in Palm Desert Sunday afternoon.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says it happened on the 45000 block of Panorama Drive at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Deputies found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody nearby.
The area was closed off throughout the day for the police investigation.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates in the investigation.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15