Woman killed in stabbing attack

Palm Desert, Calif. - A suspect was in custody Monday morning in connection to a stabbing death in Palm Desert Sunday afternoon.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says it happened on the 45000 block of Panorama Drive at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Deputies found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody nearby.

The area was closed off throughout the day for the police investigation.

