Take a look inside the home of a woman arrested for dumping puppies

COACHELLA, Calif. - Almost 40 dogs were impounded at a woman's home as the 54-year-old remains behind bars in Indio Tuesday. Seven puppies she's accused of trying to dump near a recycling bin outside a Coachella auto parts store in scorching heat were reported to be thriving in the aftermath of their rescue.



Deborah Sue Culwell of Coachella was arrested Monday at the end of a three-day search after officers were able to secure an arrest warrant, according to John Welsh of the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

The following photos of the inside of Culwell's home were released by Riverside County Animal Services.

It was ``a long day for the commander to get all the ducks in a row,'' but once the arrest warrant was signed, Riverside County Department of Animal Services Cmdr. Chris Mayer drove to Culwell's residence and arrested her around 5:30 p.m. on seven suspected felony charges of animal cruelty. She also faces seven misdemeanor charges of animal abanonment.



Animal Services also found 38 dogs at Culwell's residence, all of which were impounded as officers were ``uncertain who would care for the dogs after she was arrested,'' Welsh said.



Photos from the scene show several overweight dogs that were poorly taken care of in Culwell's house with peeling floors and ravaged furniture.

CNN image Video shows puppies thrown in trash



The seven puppies found in the dumpster, however, are thriving thanks to the help of a good Samaritan who found the puppies outside Napa Auto Parts at 49251 Grapefruit Blvd. Thursday afternoon, Welsh said.



Surveillance footage of the auto parts store showed a woman with a ponytail in a short skirt exiting a Jeep with a plastic bag just after 1 p.m. Thursday, Welsh said. The woman who has now been identified as Culwell then deposited the sealed bag in a dumpster used for recycling.





A passerby rummaged through the same dumpster about 15 minutes later and found the bag full of three-day-old live puppies, which are believed to be terrier mixes, according to Welsh. The passerby, only identified by the name John, quickly took the puppies into the air-conditioned store.



As the temperatures were well above 90 degrees, it's unlikely the puppies would have survived much longer if John did not find them, Welsh said.