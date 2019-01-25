Woman arrested at border for smuggling more than $1 million of meth

SALTON CITY, Calif. - El Centro Border Patrol Agents agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a female suspected of smuggling over $1,000,000 worth of methamphetamine concealed inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest happened at 3:00 P.M. when Border Patrol agents say a 45-year-old Mexican national female approached the checkpoint in a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Agents say as the vehicle approached the inspection booth, a Border Patrol K9 team became alerted to the vehicle and it was referred for a secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, agents found 37 wrapped packages hidden inside the quarter panels and spare tire. The packages tested positive for characteristics of methamphetamines.

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a statement, "Narcotic trafficking organizations try all types of concealment methods to import dangerous drugs into our communities. Our agents' diligence successfully thwarted this smuggling attempt, shielding our neighborhoods from this poison."

The narcotics weighted approximately 41 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1,328,640.00.

Both the driver, the vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

