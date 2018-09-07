With A/C fixed, La Quinta Dickey's Barbecue Pit reopens

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Health officials give the all-clear for Dickey's Barbecue Pit in La Quinta to reopen.

The restaurant was closed in late July after an inspection revealed the air conditioner was broken causing temperatures to reach 90 degrees in the lobby area and 100 degrees in the back of the building.

The health inspector reported seeing the lone employee in the restaurant sweating while cutting meat. The walk-in refrigerator was also open at the time of the inspection. A box of raw beef was measured at 53 degrees and a bin of coleslaw at 60 degrees.

The air conditioner has now been repaired and is once again operational.

Other Dickey's locations in the Coachella Valley were not affected by this incident as the business is a franchise, each location has different owners.

