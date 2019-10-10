Windy conditions expected across valley Thursday

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Windy conditions are expected across the valley Thursday. It’s the season’s first Santa Ana windstorm and along with that, comes an increased risk of fire danger and other safety hazards, especially on the roads.

As of early Thursday morning, Gene Autry and Indian Canyon remain open. Both arteries have been completely shut down multiple times this year due to windy conditions and poor visibility. Even though the roads are open this morning, residents living in the area are used to the closures and driving in dusty conditions:

“Honestly you just gotta be really careful about the sand blowing through make sure you’re windows are up. It’s always safe to go the speed limit," advised Taylor Randolph, resident, Desert Hot Springs.

As always, authorities are also urging drivers to take extra precautions when driving in heavy winds. Slow down, be aware of your surroundings and any debris that might be shifting.

Due with the winds, Cal Fire also continues to staff up across Southern California. Fire Chief Thom Porter said earlier this week, “With some of the most destructive and deadliest fires occurring October through December, we need Californians to not be complacent.”

There are some basic preventative steps all Californians can take including not mowing lawns when it's windy, not driving cars over dry vegetation, limiting campfires and being on the lookout for any suspicious arson-related behavior.