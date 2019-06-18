Windmill spins out of control, catches on fire near I-10

Windmill video

The Palm Springs Fire Department went out on the side of Interstate 10 after a windmill spun out of control and caught on fire for a short time.

Out of control windmill! 19th closed off between McLane St & Karen Drive in #PalmSprings (shaky video cause it's sooo windy!) @KESQ pic.twitter.com/1lenTChx2B — Lauren Coronado (@KESQLauren) June 18, 2019

19th Avenue between McLane Street and Karen Drive will be closed due for an undisclosed amount of time, the Palm Springs Police Department announced.

