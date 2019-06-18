Windmill spins out of control, catches on fire near I-10
The Palm Springs Fire Department went out on the side of Interstate 10 after a windmill spun out of control and caught on fire for a short time.
19th Avenue between McLane Street and Karen Drive will be closed due for an undisclosed amount of time, the Palm Springs Police Department announced.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
