Windmill spins out of control, catches on fire near I-10

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 07:29 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 07:29 PM PDT

The Palm Springs Fire Department went out on the side of Interstate 10 after a windmill spun out of control and caught on fire for a short time.

19th Avenue between McLane Street and Karen Drive will be closed due for an undisclosed amount of time, the Palm Springs Police Department announced.

