Windblown dust causes Palm Desert Starbucks closure
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A Palm Desert Starbucks was forced to be evacuated after wind blew dust into the building's heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, according to Cal Fire.
The incident, which occurred around 1:13 p.m. today, initially drew a robust response from Cal Fire, with at least five fire engines responding to reports of a 'haze' clouding the store.
The store is located at 78385 Varner Rd, in Palm Desert.
Cal Fire crews arrived, investigated, and determined that there was no fire in the store.
The haze forced five employees and five customers to evacuate.
The business will reopen shortly after the haze is removed from the building, according to Cal Fire.
