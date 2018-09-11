Wildlife Preserve needs help building facility



A Coachella Valley woman is working to keep endangered animals alive.



It's happening at the Magic Jungle Wildlife Preserve near Yucca Valley.



Worker Kele Younger is is asking for the public's help to raise $10,000 to build a post-operation recovery center for the rare animals.



"Wildlife biologists estimate there's less than 1,000 left in the world," Younger said of a critically endangered golden Asian leopard named Asiaca who will soon be operated on.



"Can you see the big lesion on her throat?," Younger asked.



A team of specialized veterinarians will perform surgery on Asiaca for free, but it's what happens after that has everybody on edge.



"She's going to have to be isolated from all of the other animals and all of the other leopards," Younger said.



Magic Jungle Wildlife Preserve is a 100 percent volunteer orgniaztion, meaning 100 percent of funding will go to the animals.



People can donate at www.themagicjunglewildlifepreserve.org



