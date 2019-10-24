Wildfire forcing evacuations in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Firefighters were battling a wind-driven wildfire that had burned approximately 50 to 100 acres along State Highway 18 in San Bernardino Thursday morning.

The fire was burning primarily in dry brush near Old Waterman Canyon Road near the main campus of Cal State San Bernardino.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Approximately 80 homes were under mandatory evacuations for a portion of North San Bernardino near Mariposa Drive and David Way and Arrowhead Road.

US Forest Service firefighters say Highway 18 is closed between 40th street in the city and State Highway 138 in Crestline.

There was no immediate word on the fire's cause.

Cal State San Bernardino administrators announced Wednesday the main campus would be shut down Thursday due to fire concerns.

