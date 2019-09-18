Wildfire near San Jacinto fully contained

JUNIPER FLATS, Calif.- - A brush fire in the Juniper Flats area between Perris and San Jacinto that burned 520 acres was 100% contained this morning.



The ``Horseshoe Fire'' was fully contained at 6 p.m. Tuesday, but ``firefighters will remain on scene patrolling the fire and continuing mop-up operations,'' according to the Riverside County Fire Department.



The fire was reported at 5:52 p.m. Saturday near the 21000 block of Horseshoe Trail, the fire department said.



Two hundred residents from 60 homes in the community of Mayberry in San Jacinto were under evacuation orders Saturday night but were allowed to return home Sunday.



No injuries were reported and no homes destroyed by the blaze, the cause of which remains under investigation.