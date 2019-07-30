Claim filed against city following Zelda's shooting death

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Palm Springs City Attorney confirms they received a written claim, which is a legal pre-requisite to filing a lawsuit in court for damages against the city, from Cynthia Cabrera who is seeking damages on behalf of her two-year-old son for the fatal shooting of his father, Noah Davison.

The lawsuit filing relates to the shooting that happened outside Zelda's Nightclub on January 20.



"At this time, the City is still in the process of reviewing the claim, and therefore I have no comment at this time," said Palm Springs city attorney Jeffrey Ballinger.



Also shot on that night was a 14-year-old boy, who survived.

The suspect remains at large.

Zelda's has since closed after the city revoked its permit in May. The former nightclub became a center of controversy again in early 2019 after a sharp spike in violence called into question what the night club operators were doing to keep its patrons safe.

