Widow of fallen officer to testify in penalty phase of convicted cop-killer
INDIO, Calif.- - The widow of a veteran police officer killed in the line of duty will testify Tuesday morning during the penalty phase of the man convicted of his murder.
Palm Springs Police Officers Jose Gilbert Vega, 63, and Lesley Zerebny, 27, were killed Oct. 8, 2016, when John Hernandez Felix, 28, fired an AR-15 rifle from inside his family's home in the 2700 block of Cypress Avenue, where they had gone in response to a domestic disturbance call.
Felix was found guilty of their murder on May 20, 2019.
In total, he was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of an assault weapon, unlawful weapon possession by a prohibited person and unlawful possession of ammunition.Jurors also found Felix guilty of special-circumstance allegations of murder of a peace officer and multiple murders, which opens Felix to a possible death sentence.
Jurors are being asked in the penalty phase of trial to recommend either a death sentence or life in prison without parole for Felix.
Last week, Zerebny's sister and husband testified, as well as Palm Springs officers who injured during the incident.
News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia will be in the courtroom for Tuesday's testimony starting at 10 a.m. You can follow along with his live tweets from court below and watch News Channel 3 starting at Noon for coverage.
