White Party changing venues in 2020

White Party founder Jeffery Sanker announced the popular Palm Springs gay pride event will be changing venues for 2020.

The White Party will move from the Palm Springs Convention Center to the Palm Springs Air Museum for all three days of the event. The Sunday Tee Dance will continue to be held at the Tee Dance park.

Next year's White Party is scheduled to be held from April 24 to April 27.

The White Party is the largest gay music festival in the United States. It's held every year in Palm Springs and the 2020 gathering will mark its 31st year. In 2019, over 30,000 people attended the White Party, a stark contrast from the first year it was held. Sanker noted that when only 500 people showed up in 1989.

