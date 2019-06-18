What you should know if you're in a bank during a robbery

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Three bank robberies have occurred within the span of just one week here in the valley -- the Sheriff’s Department says they are continuing to work to catch the suspect or suspects responsible.

Police say they're taking a "proactive approach" given the circumstances, increasing patrols at certain local banks and sharing with us what you should do in the event of a robbery: staying calm and observing the robber's build, voice, vehicle -- anything to help identify them.

"As a member of the public, we want to remind you guys if you're in a situation like this remain calm. We want you to go with the program, don't confront the individual. We want individuals to write down what they saw be a good witness and take down notes," said Deputy Mike Vasquez.

Authorities say in the first bank robbery in Rancho Mirage, the suspect produced a handgun, and in the second and third robberies in Palm Desert, the suspect slid a note to a bank teller, demanding money.

They say it's possible that all three robberies are connected and anyone with any addition information is urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department as soon as possible.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear more tips on how to handle a robbery situation and for the latest on the investigation.

