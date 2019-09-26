What you missed at Palm Springs' State of the City address

Palm Springs State of the City

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Palm Springs held its annual State of the City address Wednesday night, with city leaders giving an update to projects currently underway and looking ahead at what's soon to come.

One of the biggest headlines out of the night is the return of the iconic 'Forever Marilyn' statue to Palm Springs.

Councilmember J.R. Roberts broke the news to News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia, though couldn't say when or where the monument will return.

"Palm Springs' connection to Hollywood is what makes us glamorous and unique, so having an icon like Marilyn Monroe tower over our downtown -- it's part of that," Roberts said.

Mayor Robert Moon delivered the address, speaking about dozens of projects moving the city forward.

"We've accomplished so much in the last four years and tonight is really a summary of the last four years and to show how financially solid we are," Moon said.

On the Downtown Development Project, Moon announced phase one, which includes The Rowan hotel and other commercial spaces, is complete.

Moon said the Town and Country Center, which this city council saved amid scandal, is scheduled to be completed in Fall 2021.

Touching on homelessness, Moon said the city invested $1.5 million in 2019. But the city is still working on how to spend the $10 million granted by the governor toward the issue earlier this month.

"That discussion hasn't even started," he said.

On the 300,000 sq. ft. Agua Caliente sports and entertainment arena coming to downtown, causing controversy for some about traffic and parking, Moon said, "the tribal staff and our staff will work really closely on this and they will make this work."

The evening closed with the crowd singing Happy Birthday to Mayor Moon, who celebrates his 70th birthday on Saturday.

The address was held at the historic Plaza Theatre, as the city works to raise $10 million to restore and reopen it. Two checks were presented totaling $150,000 and $250,000 has already been raised. Organizers said they have years of fundraising ahead of them.

