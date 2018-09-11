What valley schools teach students about 9/11

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - Students at valley schools discussed the history and significance of the events of September 11th, 2001, today.

At Cabot Yerxa Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs, first grade teacher Kesley Moore was walking her students through what happened. Those kids wouldn't be born for another decade following the attacks.

During the lesson, one student asked, "What were they trying to do?" Moore replied, "They were trying to kill as many people as they could and hurt us." Some of the students gasped and covered their mouths.

It's a difficult history lesson to teach and learn, but Moore said giving her students knowledge of it is important.

"When they go into the world, they are able to understand why certain things are the way that they are," Moore said. "And also presenting it to them in a way that's not scary but makes them knowledgeable about the events that happened."

Julio Ramero, a first grader, said he understood what he had been taught.

"They wanted to hurt a lot of people in the country," Ramero said. "They got a lot of them. They got 3,000 people dying."

"Even though they're little, they know how all these emotions that we felt are," Moore said. "They can understand what that is."

Other students wrote messages of thanks in appreciation of soldiers and local first responders.

One student said, "I wrote thank you for everything you have done just to save our lives, be proud for what have done for us."

Another wrote, "I hope you are safe and i hope you are okay and don't get too hurt."

Moore said she hopes her students can take away something positive from the lesson.

"Thisis something that happened but we banded together that day," Moore said. "Making them aware that they're not alone and that this is something that the entire country has that they can all relate to and connect to."

