Wet Weather Aimed For Southern California

Enjoy the warm and dry air now because changes are happening! The ridge of high pressure that has kept our temperatures above seasonal norms is weakening. See the green dot over the Pacific Ocean? That will be responsible for cooler temperatures and wet weather on Thursday.

As the front moves across the Southland it will bring afternoon highs from the 70s to the 60s with continued cooling through the rest of the week.

This will be the first of three storm systems to impact Southern California over the next week. Go ahead and get your umbrella ready! Around a quarter of an inch is attainable for the lower desert. Looking for snow? Snow levels will drop just below 7,000'.

Storm #2 is tracking to arrive late Friday-Saturday with Storm #3 holding off until Monday.

Stay up-to-date with the First Alert Weather Team as the wet weather nears!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!