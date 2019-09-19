Well in the Desert, park project on docket for Palm Springs council meeting

Well in the Desert, park project on dock

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The review of the conditional use permit for the Well in the Desert facility and an update to the Downtown Park Project and are among the topics going before the Palm Springs City Council Wednesday night.



Amid the city's ongoing review process for recently submitted construction bids for the 67,500-square-foot Downtown Park planned in the downtown commercial district, city staff are set to provide an update on the project to the City Council.



Council members will also conduct the mandated two-year review of the conditional use permit issued to the Well in the Desert facility, which provides services to people experiencing homelessness. Lawmakers will consider a few changes, among them allowing the site to extend its hours of operation until 8 p.m. during extreme weather events and during periods of extreme cold.



To address an increase in calls for service around the facility, the council may also require the facility's staff to put in place several measures, including educating patrons on issues of loitering and trespassing.



Also on the agenda is the introduction of an ordinance that would prohibit dogs on recreational trails in the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains area. The council will also vote on whether to approve an agreement between the city and the Palm Springs Unified School District to assign a full-time police officer to the Palm Springs High School and Desert Learning Academy campus for one year.