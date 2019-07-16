Well in the Desert offering shuttle to overnight cooling center, in need of donations

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The triple digit heat is here and an excessive heat warning is still in effect. Well in the Desert, a local-non-profit and cooling center has been packed the last few days with people seeking relief from the extreme heat.

“It’s a safe place and they know that people here are looking out for them,” said Batiya Lane, a social worker with Well in the Desert.

The center is located on the corner of South Calle Encilia and Ramon Road. They're open from 7:30 in the morning until 6pm seven days a week.

“They help me with water, they help me with cooler clothes and toiletries...they help me with hot lunches and sack lunches," said Lesli Jackson, a Well in the Desert visitor and volunteer.

They also have a shuttle service that will take anyone on site when it closes at 6pm to the closest overnight cooling center, located at the old Palm Springs Boxing Club building on El Cielo Rd.

"The resources are awesome...I'm a female in the streets and it's nice to know that I have a place to go for safety and a good night's rest. Being in the street's isn't as easy as it sounds," added Jackson.

Well in the Desert offers visitors a shower, clean clothes, food, water and a safe place to cool down. “When it gets so hot like this...it is life and death,” said Lane.

They say they’re looking for volunteers to help keep their doors open. Current volunteers also shared they're really low on supplies. If you're cleaning out your closet anytime soon, they’re in need of cool, summer clothing donations including socks and undergarments. You can drop everything off on site.

"I brought some shoes... went through my stuff and brought some things I knew they needed...toiletries and things like that," said Esther Houts.

They're also always in need of water, snacks, toiletries, and towels. “My son has used this facility in his time of need and so...I think we should all give back,” added Houts.

For a complete list of daytime and overnight cooling centers and hours, click here.



