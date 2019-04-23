Welding store burglarized in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif.- - A Thousand Palm business was burglarized early Tuesday morning.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department received a call around 2:30 about a report of a burglary at Airgas, a gas, welding, and safety products store located on the 72000 block of Woburn Court in Thousand Palms. Upon arrival, deputies discovered signs of forced entry into the business.

According to an Airgas worker, several thousand dollars worth of welding equipment were taken from the store.

Deputies are currently working with the property owner to find out what else may have been taken.

There is no information on a suspect description at this time. Law enforcement is working on nailing down a suspect vehicle description at this time.