Weekend one at Cinema Diverse Palm Springs LGBTQ Film Festival

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - This weekend marks the first of two weekends of the Cinema Diverse Palm Springs LGBTQ Film Festival.

Community members came to watch films and short films made from all over the world.

"We have filmmakers here from Beijing, from New Zealand. We have the best in LGBTQ film that the world has to offer," Charles Drabkin, volunteer coordinator for the Palm Springs Cultural Center and Cinema Diverse told News Channel 3 on Saturday.

Film enthusiasts from all over come to enjoy these films.

"This is my favorite film festival of all the LGBTQ film festivals and I go to a lot of them. I once called it the Gay Academy Awards because they pick the best LGBTQ movies and instead of doing it in a 10-day period in three or four days," Kevin M. Thomas said.

There are 140 films being featured this weekend and next weekend. The films this weekend are being shown at the Camelot theater and next weekend they will be shown at the Mary Pickford theatre in Cathedral City.

These films consist of comedies, documentaries, love stories and more; truly a diverse array of films.

At the end of each film is a 10-minute question and answer portion where audience members can interact with the filmmakers themselves. And, at the end of every day of the festival after parties are held around the community.

If this is something you are interested in you can buy tickets online at cinemadiverse.org or at the theater.

