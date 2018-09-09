Wedding ends in violent sickness near Beaumont

Breaking News

Five people suffered major injuries and nine others sustained moderate injuries after falling ill at a wedding or wedding-related event near Beaumont.

People were extremely sick to their stomachs, a county fire department spokesperson said today.



Riverside County firefighters, paramedics, and sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 8:02 p.m. Saturday to a wedding venue in the 31100 block of San Timoteo Canyon Road, near the Riverside-San Bernardino line and adjacent to Redlands.

Police from Beaumont and firefights and police from neighboring cities and San Bernardino County were also called in.

Five people were vomiting violently, and 12 others also suffered illness from a still yet to be determined cause, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department

The ill were transported by ground ambulance and a bus provided by the Beaumont Police Department to area hospitals, Hagemann said.

'

'The Riverside County Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team has ruled out hazardous materials, however, the investigation continues," she said.



