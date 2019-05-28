Water service disrupted for hundreds of tenants at Indio apartment complex

Water service disrupted for hundreds of

INDIO, Calif. - Since Saturday morning, Erica Hansen and her family have been relying on bottled water, and so has everyone else living in the other 226 units at Watercrest at the Polo Fields on Monroe Street, just south of Highway 111.

"I woke up today, there is a roof over my head, but I'm stressed out for my children. They're not used to something like this. They want to be able to brush their teeth when they want. They want to be able to go potty when they want, and take a bath when they want," said Hansen.

Monday morning, Hansen, her husband Dakota, and their three young children were loading up to go to a relative's home in Palm Springs, so they could take showers.

Hansen says they're also considering renting a hotel room for as long as the water is out. But, most valley hotels are full because of the holiday weekend, and those that aren't full are charging holiday rates.

"We have to drive about 45 minutes, just to be able to go shower, and wash bottles for the baby," said Hansen.

Private contractors worked in front of the apartments, where a hit-and-run driver crashed into water pipes, Saturday morning around 2:00. Crews at the site told us the damaged equipment is apartment property, and as a result, it's the management company's responsibility to make the repairs.

One worker said the work could be finished by sometime Wednesday. But also said, if the needed part was not in stock, t could "take several days" to get the water flowing again.

Hansen says she and other tenants have been taking water from Jacuzzis and pools back to their apartments and pouring it into their toilets, so they can flush their toilets.

While we were at the complex, we did not see anyone taking water from the pools and Jacuzzis because locked chains have been placed on the gates.

However, we saw several people carrying bottled water purchased from stores.

Maria Rubalcava, who lives with her elderly mother, was among them.

"We can't wash dishes, it's a big nuisance, it's just horrible," said Rubalcava.



The community manager, Gabriela Griggs, sent us a written statement, which reads in part, "We are working very hard to get this resolved as soon as possible, and we truly do apologize for this inconvenience. We appreciate your patience and understanding".

"We should be at a memorial for our late uncle right now. Instead, we are trying to feed our children, wash bottles, and shower," said Hansen.

Griggs also says Watercrest is receiving assistance from the Indio Water Authority, in their efforts to get the water flowing once again.

News Channel 3 will continue to monitor the situation, and we will provide updates as we receive new information.

