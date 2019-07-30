Water District sex scandal investigation concludes

Water District sex scandal investigation

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Three employees at the center of a lawsuit and investigation over on-the-job sex at the Coachella Valley Water District are not currently working at the utility.

Attorneys for CVWD meter reader Alfonso Cruz confirmed the news Thursday to News Channel 3, adding Cruz was fired from CVWD later in the week.

"In a further act of unlawful retaliation," added Armen Zenjiryan.

Cruz filed a lawsuit against the agency in March, claiming his supervisor Raul Aguirre and Aguirre's wife Gabriela forced him to engage in a sexual affair.

The suit said Cruz was harassed, humiliated and threatened by the Aguirres over a period of two years, resulting in medical problems and depression.

Zenjiryan and Andy Tsarukyan are representing Cruz in his lawsuit.

News Channel 3 obtained information from CVWD through a public records act request, showing Raul Aguirre's base salary for 2019 was $180,932.00. Gabriela Aguirre's base salary for 2019 was $110,958.00. The employees had been on paid leave pending an investigation at CVWD. CVWD would not confirm the dates the couple separated from the agency, however, the website shows an Interim Director of Service in the position previously held by Raul Aguirre. Gabriela worked in the Human Relations department.

The encounters allegedly took place in Cruz' own office and in the human resources office at the Water District. Also at local hotels, casinos, and at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where the three were attending a conference for the CVWD.

Cruz alleges his "obsessive" and "controlling" supervisor said "'If you don't f***ing do this, I will ruin your life.'" When Cruz said he was busy, his boss threatened to fire him or make him "dig ditches out in the desert."

Part of the supervisor's "lecherous sexual desires" included demands to "document their encounters with photos and videos," according to the 23 page complaint filed in Riverside County Superior Court.

"The District retained attorney Susan Woolley to conduct a privileged investigation into the allegations made against Gabriela and Raul Aguirre by a District employee," said Sylvia M. Bermudez, CVWD Board Clerk, via email. The investigation has concluded, according to Bermudez.

Bermudez said the district would not provide an outcome to the investigation, but would produce redacted bill invoices related to it.

CVWD is a government agency, which just approved an increase in rates.

CVWD Spokesperson and Director of Communications and Conservation, Katie Evans, issued a statement via email, saying "The District retained an experienced attorney to investigate Cruz's claims. That investigation has concluded and the District is now vigorously defending Cruz's lawsuit. As such, CVWD cannot comment on the specifics at this time. CVWD respects the privacy rights of all of our employees and is committed to ensuring a fair and thorough process in all personnel issues."

Vis email, Bermudez added ​​​​​ "The outcome of Ms. Woolley's investigation and any steps taken by the District in response to the investigation cannot be disclosed because that information is protected by the attorney-client privilege, the work product doctrine, and privacy interests of the affected District employees. We understand that there is public interest in this matter. The District is committed to being forthcoming while also protecting its employees' privacy interests and the District's position in ongoing litigation."