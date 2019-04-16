WATCH LIVE: Memorial service held for fallen CHP officer from Palm Springs

RIVERSIDE, Calif.- - A memorial is underway for a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer killed while writing a speeding ticket.



A somber procession for Sgt. Steve Licon (lih-COHN') included dozens of motorcycle officers that wound their way through Riverside to a church where firefighters stood saluting on top of their trucks Tuesday. A giant American flag was draped from the trucks' ladders over the roadway as Licon's hearse passed.

Licon was born in Palm Springs on July 5, 1965.

The 53-year-old Licon was fatally hit by a car on April 6 after he had pulled someone over for speeding on Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore. Michael Joseph Callahan of Winchester was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Licon's death.



Police say the 36-year-old Callahan was driving under the influence of alcohol when he hit Licon. Callahan has pleaded not guilty.