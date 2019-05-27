CVHS marching band performing in National Memorial Day Parade

THERMAL, Calif. - Coachella Valley High School's marching band is representing California in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. today.

The opportunity comes after Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz nominated CVHS, his alma mater, for the honor.

"For a lot of these kids out here, their first time leaving the valley or leaving the state. The first time some of them getting on an airplane," said Daniel Granillo, director of the CVHS band.

They'll get to visit the historical must-see's in the city, and also put on the performance of a lifetime.

The group is still looking for donations to support their trip. To donate, find more information online or contact Director of Bands, Daniel Granillo, by emailing daniel.granillo@cvusd.us.

"I think it's important to show that a little school out in the middle of nowhere, if you put a lot of hard work and effort into something, someone will recognize what you're doing," Granillo said.