WATCH LIVE: Big Bear bald eagle cam; first of two bald eagles hatches

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif.- - UPDATE:

The first of two Bald Eagle eggs hatched overnight Saturday in a nest in Big Bear. The other chick is expected to make an appearance anytime now. Friends of Big Bear Valley have set up a livestream of the nest for anyone to watch in real time.

The nest is in the San Bernardino National Forest, and has been in active use since fall of 2013, according to officials. The public does not have access to the surrounding area during nesting season to protect the eagles. Experts say the birds are known to abandon nests if disturbed by people.

Bald eagles typically only wintered in Big Bear Valley to find other sources of food that aren't available accroding to experts. But, the “couple” currently using the nest are now year-round residents.

INITIAL REPORT:

A second egg has been laid in a nest shared by two bald eagles in Southern California and nature lovers will anxiously watch for the hatchings via an online live feed .

The first egg arrived March 6, followed by the second one on Saturday. The U.S. Forest Service says the parents will share incubation duties. Scientists expect the hatchlings will arrive in April.

You can watch the live feed of the nest below.

The video feed shows an eagle nestling on the eggs Monday as strong, cold winds blow through the San Bernardino National Forest. A count completed last year found 11 bald eagles living in the forest east of Los Angeles.

The Institute for Wildlife Studies web page has thousands of comments from people watching the feed. The camera was installed by the group Friends of Big Bear Valley.