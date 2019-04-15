News

WATCH LIVE: Big Bear bald eagle cam

One down, one to go

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif.- - One of two bald eagle eggs laid last month in Southern California has hatched in a nest watched by nature lovers via an online live feed .

The U.S. Forest Service tweeted that the chick poked its head out of the shell Sunday near Big Bear Lake.

The first egg arrived March 6, followed by the second one a few days later. Officials say the mother and a male companion share incubation duties.

A count completed last year found 11 bald eagles living in the forest east of Los Angeles.

The Institute for Wildlife Studies web page has thousands of comments from people watching the feed. The camera was installed by the group Friends of Big Bear Valley.

You can watch the live feed of the nest below. 

 

 

The video feed shows an eagle nestling on the eggs Monday as strong, cold winds blow through the San Bernardino National Forest.




