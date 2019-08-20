Warrant service leads to arrests of mail theft suspect, DUI suspect

THERMAL, Calif.- - A Thermal man was behind bars Tuesday for allegedly stealing mail and using his victims' identities to make fraudulent purchases.



Detectives have been investigating the case since February, according to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. David Aldrich, who said Marcos Salinas Hurtado allegedly used the identity theft victims' information to buy items at stores in Indio and La Quinta.



He said Hurtado, 28, was arrested Monday evening when investigators served a search warrant seeking evidence relating to grant theft, mail theft and identity theft at a home in the 76400 block of Fillmore Street in Thermal.



Deputies found alleged evidence of additional identity theft victims in the Thermal area at the residence, though Aldrich didn't say how many.



Hurtado was being held at the Indio jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.



Another man, Efrain Salinas Hurtado, 30, was also arrested during the warrant search on an outstanding drunken driving warrant and was released this morning on $5,000 bail.



Deputies didn't say whether the two men are related.