Warrant issued for man accused of hitting DHS officer with car, sparking OIS

INDIO, Calif.- - A man accused of fleeing from Desert Hot Springs police and backing over an officer when they tried to initiate a traffic stop failed to make a court appearance today, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Dylan Munro, 25, is facing two felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, one felony charge each of reckless evading and possession of a short-barreled rifle and multiple misdemeanor weapons and drug possession charges stemming from his arrest after the July 25 chase, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

Munro was scheduled to appear for a felony settlement conference at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Thursday but failed to appear, and Judge Harold Hopp issued a $150,000 bench warrant for his arrest.

The chase Munro is suspected of leading officers on began around 3:30 a.m. July 25 near the intersection of Ocotillo and Acoma avenues, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, which was investigating the shooting.

Desert Hot Springs police officers pulled over a vehicle for an unknown reason when Munro allegedly reversed into one of the officers who had exited a patrol vehicle.

One of the officers fired a weapon. The passenger in the vehicle was arrested, but the Munro was not apprehended until he crashed near the intersection of Fourth Street and Crescent Way.

Munro was initially hospitalized for unspecified injuries at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs before being booked into custody on July 26, a day after the chase. He did appear in court for his arraignment while in custody on July 30, and was released from the Indio Jail on Saturday on $100,000 bail, jail records show.