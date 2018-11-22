Walter Clark Legal Group offers free Thanksgiving lift rides

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - The Walter Clark Legal Group is providing free rides through the ride-sharing app, Lyft, in its 2018 Safe Ride Home Program on Thanksgiving and the following 2 days.

The 4th of July LYFT promo code, WCLGTHX , is valid for the following times:

From 10:00 PM on Thursday, November 22, 2018, through 3:00 AM Friday, November 23, 2018

From 10:00 PM on Friday, November 23, 2018, through 3:00 AM Saturday, November 24, 2018

From 10:00 PM on Saturday, November 24, 2018, through 3:00 AM Sunday, November 25, 2018

The promo code is only available for one-time use per LYFT user, is good for up to a $50 value, and supplies are limited.

"People often go out during the holiday weekend, have one or two cocktails, and think they are okay to drive,” shared Walter Clark, founder of Walter Clark Legal Group. “The reality is that they are impaired. In other instances, people go out to celebrate and drink more alcohol than they were expecting to drink. Whether they anticipate needing it or not, people are encouraged to redeem the WCLGTHX promo code on their LYFT app now so they have it ready in the event they need to use it for themselves or for a friend during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.”

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15