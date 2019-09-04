Walmart takes stand against gun violence; stops sales of handgun, assault rife ammo

Walmart ammo

It's a bold move against gun violence from the country's largest retailer: Walmart will no longer sell ammunition for handguns and assault rifles.

The move comes from Walmart's CEO Doug McMillion a month to the day after a gunman killed 22 people at its store in El Paso, Texas, the second deadly shooting at a Walmart in one week.

Walmart currently sells one in every five bullets in the U.S.

While the National Rifle Association swiftly condemned the new policy, tweeting, "It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites," valley shoppers we spoke to are applauding it.

"I think there's too many guns out there," said Walmart shopper Penny Vargas, who says it's the only store she goes to. "It's crazy; it's scary to go anywhere anymore."

A man who wished to remain anonymous said, "Somebody's got to step up somewhere, so they took the lead. Maybe someone else will follow suit."

"I'm all for the Second Amendment and you being able to protect yourself and your home from other people, but I think that's a specialty item and should be used at specialty stores," said a woman who asked her name to be kept private.

Walmart also plans to stop selling handguns altogether in Alaska, the last state it currently sells them.

Hunting rifles and shotguns will still be carried, though some shoppers said Walmart should have gone further.

"I can see it for hunting, stuff like that, but just to have a gun -- the kids and people are getting out of control and it's getting worse every day," Vargas said.

Walmart is also requesting that customers no longer openly carry guns in their stores in states that allow open carry.

It's CEO is now calling on the White House and congress for common sense gun safety measures like an assault weapons ban and expanded background checks.

