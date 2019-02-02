Volunteers seek to help those inside Adelanto, a private detention facility
ADELANTO, Calif. - The increased detention of immigrants nationwide under the Trump administration remains a highly controversial issue, impacting many families across Southern California.
Across our country there are public detention centers and then private -- the private centers are owned and operated by third parties and contracted by the government. Because private centers have their own private staff and set of regulations, serious health and safety risks have been identified and investigated by Homeland Security in certain locations. One such center, Adelanto, is located not too far from the Coachella Valley.
Adelanto is a detention center managed and owned by the GEO Group, a private, multi-national prison contractor running 139 facilities worldwide. It's currently under contract with ICE as a processing center, earning up to $112 a day for each of their nearly 2,000 detainees.
A few months back, reports of inhumane conditions inside Adelanto emerged. This led to a searing report by Homeland Security. The report says inspectors found nooses hanging from detainee cells, medical neglect, and unjust segregation.
News Channel 3's Madison Weil goes in-depth on the human rights violations happening at Adelanto and speaks with a former detainee and volunteers looking to help those detained inside.
Volunteers say their biggest challenge is finding legal and financial resources to help represent people inside. To donate, click here. And to get in contact with the group, you can email hcruz@im4humanintegrity.org
