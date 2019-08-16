Volunteers place weekly calls to homebound seniors, saving lives in summer heat

Volunteers place calls to homebound seniors save lives in extreme heat

PALM DESERT, Calif. - With the triple digit heat, people across the valley need to be taking extra precautions and thinking about loved ones who might be vulnerable or at risk.

News Channel 3’s Madison Weil was at the Joslyn Senior Center in Palm Desert learning about the programs offered to ensure local seniors stay cool and cared for in the summer heat.

One program in particular has helped save lives: volunteers at the Joslyn Center place calls twice a week to homebound seniors across the valley just to check in and make sure they're doing well.

“We ask them how they’re doing and we advise them as best we can...like if we feel like they need some help, or if they should go see the doctor," said Loretta Shur, call center volunteer.

Especially in summer, volunteers are concerned about seniors becoming overheated if the AC isn’t working properly, or with those who might fall down, become sick or unable to get help.

"They’ve sent someone to their home and gone in and found that they were sick...so...saved another one," said Shur.

If any person on the list is unresponsive to the calls, volunteers get in touch with family or authorities who will go in and physically check on that person. “Because some of them don’t have any family or family that are really far away, we feel like we’re truly helping them," added Shur.

And for many, the biweekly phone call is the only form of socialization they have -- not only important for their physical well being but also for their mental and emotional health.

The Joslyn Center is also a cooling center Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering fun activities and a space for people to hang out and stay cool. The center offers more than 85 activities per week for people to come in and get out of the heat...including workout classes, music, art lessons and more.

"It’s been a nice thing for me...I met my husband here and we got married,” said Doreen Cohen, Joslyn Center visitor.

“There are a number of ways that people can get out of the house, get active, stay involved and like I said...save on those electric bills during the summer because we’re all getting pinched by that,” said Jack Newby, executive director, Joslyn Center.

If you'd like to enroll yourself or a loved one in the calling center program or get more information about the center's summer activities, you can call the Joslyn Center at (760) 340-3220.