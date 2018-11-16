Volunteers needed for Healing Field closing ceremony

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Volunteers are being sought to assist with the closing ceremony of the week-long Healing Field event at Cathedral City's Patriot Park, which honored thousands of veterans who died serving their country.



The 13th annual event began Veterans Day weekend, with more than 5,000 American flags distributed across the park in honor of the nearly 7,000 U.S. military members who have died since 9/11. Along with the flags, tags bearing the name, rank, branch of service, age, and hometown of each fallen hero were affixed to each flagpole.



Starting Nov. 10, ``Taps'' was played each evening at 5 p.m., and the public was invited to come view the memorial, which paid tribute the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.



The Healing Field will close down for the year this weekend, with the closing ceremony set for noon Saturday. Volunteers are being sought to take down the flags and place them back into storage.



Those who want to volunteer should contact Gillian Cross at (760) 578- 1282 or email her at gilliancross2016@gmail.com .

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15