VillageFest starting an hour earlier for fall & winter

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Street entertainment and shopping opportunities for the Palm Springs VillageFest will be available an hour earlier beginning tomorrow.

The Thursday night street festival along Palm Canyon Drive will go into its autumn-winter schedule, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., which will continue until early next summer.

According to Palm Springs city spokeswoman Amy Blaisdell, a host of special events are planned in the coming months, including the Halloween "Spooktacular'' on Oct. 31, featuring costume contests, a pumpkin patch and trick-or-treating.

Blaisdell said more than 200 vendor booths teeming with arts, crafts, apparel and food will line Palm Canyon, between Amado and Baristo streets, for the VillageFest.

Shops and restaurants on the route take part with late-night offerings, she said.

Visit www.VillageFest.org for more information.