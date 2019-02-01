Video: Village Fest canceled, homeless seek shelter, locals react to rainy weather

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Thursday's rainy weather caused problems for some Coachella Valley locals.

Some homeless people are finding it difficult to stay warm and dry, and tell News Channel 3's Lauren Coronado that local homeless shelters can’t meet the demand.

“They (shelter staff) only take like 100 people and it’s kind of crowded. Wer'e like 500 homeless, you know what I mean? So where are we going to stay at?” said Pedro Sierra, who's living on the street right now.

Staff at the emergency shelter at the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio said they were at maximum capacity Tuesday night.

“We need the water for plants, the earth , everything, and us, but it’s kind of hard when your don’t have a place to stay,” Sierra said.

In Palm Springs Village Fest was canceled for the fourth time this season because of weather. Vendors were forced to pack up and head home.

“We’ve been in a drought, now we finally got some water, rain coming from the sky. I’m happy for that. I would like to set up. I would like it not to be on Thursdays, but it is what it is,” said Phyllis Barnett, owner of Mom’s Gourmet Candles.

She drove 90 miles out and had to make the trek back home. She said she'll face heavy rainfall and slick roads farther west of the Valley.

“I just got brand new tires. That's one of the cautions you take. You drive slow, stay away from trucks,” Barnett added.

Other drivers taking the similar precautions.

“I usually get on the slow lane and take my time and I always leave ahead of time, so I’m not rushing,” said David Gonzales of Palm Springs.