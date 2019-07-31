Vigil held for DHS teen killed in crash

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A candlelight vigil is set for Tuesday night for a Desert Hot Springs teenager killed in a Thousand Palms crash on Saturday night.

18-year-old Jose Cristales died at the scene of the crash, which was reported at 9:04 p.m. on June 27 on Varner Road in between Ramon Road and Monterey Avenue.

The vigil was held Tuesday night near the intersection of Ramon Road and Varner Road.

It is unclear what sparked this collision. The crash occurred when Cristales' car traveled off the right shoulder on westbound Varner Road and crashed into a light pole. According to a news release issued by the California Highway Patrol, drugs and/or alcohol have not been ruled out as a contributing factor for the crash.

Loved ones have set up this GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.