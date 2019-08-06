Local vigil to be held in Coachella for weekend mass shooting victims

COACHELLA, Calif.- - The local community will be gathering in Coachella Tuesday night for a vigil remembering the victims in the two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

TODEC is holding the vigil at 6:30 p.m. at their office at 1482 6th Street Coachella.

The city of Coachella is 98 percent Hispanic and the mass shootings struck a nerve for local residents.​​

Community members speaking with our sister station Telemundo 15 say there is a sense of fear for some when they go out in public. They say they're afraid they could become a target in the next tragedy.

Others blamed President Trump's words and rhetoric when it came to the Hispanic community, saying he should be an example to the American people rather than putting down an entire community.

Members of the local non-profit TODEC say this is a time for the community to come together and support one another.

"We don't have to be afraid of these kinds of situations. We need to be proud of our race of our community of our blood. We are all the same, and we have to be conscious of these kinds of things,” Benjamin Carranza of TODEC said.