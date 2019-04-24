Vigil planned Wednesday night for Palm Springs murder victim

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A vigil is being held Wednesday night for a woman killed in Palm Springs earlier this week.

Monday evening, Police responded to a residence on the 300 block of Pico Road in Palm Springs. Upon arrival, they found a deceased woman, later identified as Claire Carsman, who had suffered significant trauma and died. 75-year-old Stephen McKernan, who was a house guest of Carsman's and knew the victim and her husband for several years, was later arrested on suspicion of murder, according to a PSPD news release.

The vigil for Carsman will be held tonight outside of the victim's home at 7 PM. It's being organized by Christine Cromwell, a former caretaker and friend of the victim, who spoke with News Channel 3 on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man arrested for woman's murder in Palm Springs

McKernan reportedly knew the victim, but Cromwell countered this notion.

"That's a lie, I don't believe that at all. That's false information. Whoever is saying that cause I was there for four years and she never even mentioned him," said Cromwell "She was very particular about who was in her home."

According to PSPD Sergeant Mike Casavan, police received the initial call to the Pico Road home from the homicide suspect.

"We received a call from Stephen McKernan," Casavan told News Channel 3. "He advised us that he found the woman with some trauma to her."

McKernan is being held on $1 million bail at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta. He is set to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information relating to the case is urged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department Detective Bureau at 760-778-8411. Tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.