Vigil held in support of Desert Hot Springs Police Chief placed on administrative leave
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Supporters of Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Dale Mondary gathered in front of the police station Friday evening for a prayer vigil.
Mondary was placed on administrative leave earlier this week after sexually suggestive messages appearing to be from him surfaced.
The woman on the other end of those messages remains anonymous but we spoke exclusively with a friend of hers who says that woman was working to obtain a letter of recommendation for the police academy from Mondary when the messages turned inappropriate.
Those in attendance told News Channel 3 they are reserving their judgment until the investigation is complete, but they view Mondary as a man of integrity. As things get heated on both sides of this issue, supporters said they are praying for peace and unity for the community.
"No matter what, the chief has done nothing but good for our community," said Jessica Gilbert, co-organizer of the vigil. "People in disbelief are being just as vile as the people who think he did it so right now we just need to bring the community together."
The investigation is being conducted by a third party law firm out of Riverside. Mondary has not responded to our multiple requests for comment.
