Vigil held for Rancho Mirage woman missing since February
LA QUINTA, Calif.- - Rebecca Modrall, 34, of Rancho Mirage has been missing since February 5, 2019, after leaving a friend's house in La Quinta. Since then, there have been no answers as to where she may be or what happened to her.
Friday night, Rebecca's family and friends, some flying in from other parts of the country, for a vigil at La Quinta Park to raise awareness and continue to find answers.
"We're here to honor Rebecca and bring awareness to the situation and find some answers we're not going to go anywhere we're not going to stop until we find justice for Rebecca," said Amber Ryan-Merrill, Rebecca's cousin.
Attendees gathered around, lighting candles and sharing memories.
"Rebecca lived life to the fullest," Ryan-Merrill said.
"My daughter was a very outgoing person she would light up a room when she went into it anyone that knows her knows that," said Sarah Modrall, Rebecca's mother.
Rebecca's friends and family continued to ask the community for help in finding her. The Riverside County Sheriff's investigators are still calling this a missing person's case.
"It's been almost four months now and she still has not been found and my opinion is that she was murdered," Sarah said.
"I think justice for us is the culprit or culprits being brought into the light and either they're convicted or some kind of justice is found in her favor," Ryan-Merrill said.
Rebecca's loved ones urge anyone with any information about her disappearance to come forward.
"Please say something. You know Rebecca was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a friend, a cousin, she was so many things to so many people. Think about how you would feel if it was your loved one," Ryan-Merrill said.
Anyone with information which may help find Rebecca is urged to contact Investigator Wolfe at 760-836-1600 or at 836-3215.
