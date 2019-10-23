Video reveals intoxicated teen arrest at La Quinta In-N-Out

Intoxicated teen arrested in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. - - A teenager was arrested over the weekend at the In-N-Out in La Quinta for alleged public intoxication and resisting arrest.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, on Friday at around 10:11 p.m., La Quinta deputies responded to reports of a disturbance between a "large number of subjects" at the In-N-Out on 78611 Highway 111.

"Numerous callers saying it's becoming more and more confrontational. They're worried that the 100 people are going to start to riot and fight each other," Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez said.

Deputies say they arrived at the scene and were able to break the crowd up, however, during the process, a 17-year-old male displaying signs of alcohol impairment became argumentative with authorities.

"At some point we do know that there are people who are inciting violence. They were looking at trying to start a fight and up in each other's faces, so as we began to identify those individuals the incident happened, we noticed that there were people who are intoxicated at the time. They appear to be juveniles," Deputy Vasquez said.

Video shows the crowd turning hostile, as deputies attempted to arrest the teen. The video has been viewed over 20,000 times on Instagram. In it, people can be seen standing around while others are filming incident.

Meanwhile, critics are saying the incident was a classic case of police use-of-force.



"It was a use of force. We're not shying away from the fact that we had to move somebody from one place to another," Deputy Vasquez said.

The department is backing the decision to take the teen into custody for being drunk in public.



"We understand people don't like the way it looks but the child was safely arrested and then released later to his parents." Deputy Vasquez said.

Authorities are not releasing the teen's identity due to his age. He is facing charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

KESQ reached out to the person who originally posted the video to get their side of the story. They were reluctant to go on camera over what they deemed, 'a sensitive subject.'

