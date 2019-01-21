Victim identified in deadly Thermal weekend crash

25 year old dies in Thermal crash

THERMAL, Calif.- - A man killed in a crash on Saturday in Thermal has been identified.



Jonan Lapena was 25 years old, the Riverside County coroner's office said. He was from Thermal.



The crash occurred at 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Avenue 62, the Riverside County Fire Department said.



Lapena was killed and another person escaped without injury, fire officials said.



It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved, or what caused the crash.