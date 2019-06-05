News

Vehicle rolls over on Frank Sinatra Drive near HWY 111

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 07:38 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 07:38 PM PDT

A vehicle rolled over as it was coming down the mountain on Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage.

The accident was reported at 6:36 p.m. on Frank Sinatra Drive near Highway 111. 

According to Deputy Mike Vasquez, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, three people were out of the vehicle when first responders arrived at the scene. No word on injuries at this time.

Vasquez confirmed investigators do not believe drugs and/or alcohol to have been a factor in the crash.

Deputies are allowing cars go up and down the mountain at this time.

We have a crew at the scene, stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.


