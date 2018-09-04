Vehicle catches fire on driveway in Cathedral City
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif- - Firefighters are battling a vehicle fire at a driveway in Cathedral City.
Viewers told KESQ & CBS Local that the fire is in front of a home near the intersection of Vista Chino and Landau.
No word on any injuries or threat to homes. Stay with KESQ & CBS Local 2 for updates.
