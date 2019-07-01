Various DMV locations to offer earlier opening times starting July 1

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Beginning July 1, many DMV offices around California, including those in and around the Coachella Valley will be opening earlier.

Offices will begin opening at 7 a.m., except for Wednesdays when they’ll open at 9 a.m. All the offices will still close at 5 p.m.

A total of 69 field offices will have extended hours and locally this includes offices in Banning, Hemet, Indio, Palm Desert, 29 Palms, and Palm Springs when that location reopens this fall after renovations.

To make the most of your time, make sure you actually have to go to the DMV for whatever business you need to attend to. In a lot of cases, people can actually skip the lines and get some things done through the DMV website, like renewing your ID and changing an address.

Experts say to research the best times and DMV locations in your city. Not every DMV office is always busy.