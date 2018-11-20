Vanguard award-winner announced for Palm Springs International Film Festival

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The cast and director of ``Green Book'' will receive the Palm Springs International Film Festival's Vanguard Award, festival organizers announced today.



The group honor will be presented at the 30th annual Film Awards Gala, set for Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Recipients include the film's leads, Viggo Mortenson and Mahershala Ali, along with director Peter Farrelly.



``Viggo Mortenson and Mahershala Ali are an on-camera dream team in the crowd-pleasing film `Green Book,' inspired by a true friendship about a New York City bouncer hired to drive and protect pianist Dr. Don Shirley on a concert tour in the Deep South,'' festival Chairman Harold Matzner said. ``Director Peter Farrelly, who also co-wrote the script, delivers a heartfelt moviegoing experience that is guaranteed to receive awards attention for the actors, its director and the film itself.''



Last year's Vanguard Award went to the cast and crew of ``The Shape of Water.''



Other previously announced award recipients at the 2019 festival include Glenn Close, who will receive the Icon Award for her performance in ``The Wife''; Rami Malek for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in ``Bohemian Rhapsody''; and Melissa McCarthy, who will receive the Spotlight Award for her dramatic turn in ``Can You Ever Forgive Me?''



The festival runs from Jan. 3-14. Tickets are available at www.psfilmfest.org.

