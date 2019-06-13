Video: Van crashes into Palm Springs post office

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A driver crashed a van into the Palm Springs Post Office Wednesday night.

The post office is on 333 E Amado Road, right across the street from the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs. Photos provided by viewers show the van went right through the front window and service desk.

Palm Springs Fire Captain Nathan Gunkel confirmed the driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries and cooperated with police. Gunkel said the driver was attempting to park before he crashed through the front door of the post office. Police do not suspect drugs and/or alcohol played a factor.

"We had building safety come out. They checked the building for the integrity to see if there would be any collapse. The van has now been removed. Now the postmaster is on scene, so we'll leave the building with him, under his supervision," Gunkel said.

The postmaster tells News Channel 3's Lauren Coronado that the office will be closed and there is no plan for when or how people will be able to pick up their mail.

As of Thursday morning, the postal police was monitoring the parking lot, turning away those trying to get their mail. Repair crews were on scene trying to clear the damage and fix the store front. The postal police did not provide a timeline for when the crews would be finished, but estimated that people should be able to get their mail later in the day once the dangerous debris has been cleared.

UPDATE: According to a representative from the U.S. Post Office, the retail section of the post office sustained the most damage. Customers that want to purchase anything will have to go to the Smoketree Station instead at 1775 E Palm Canyon Suite 605. P.O. box customers will be able to access their box later this afternoon. Regular mail delivery will go as planned.

